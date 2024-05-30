Funding Circle Completes Share Buy-Back

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has announced the buy-back and subsequent cancellation of 200,000 of its own ordinary shares, at prices ranging from 87.00p to 89.00p per share. Following the cancellation, the total number of issued shares with voting rights will stand at 352,847,842. The repurchase is part of a share buy-back program that was previously declared on 7 March 2024.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.