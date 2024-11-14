Funding Circle Approves Resolution Amid Shareholder Concerns

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc recently held a General Meeting where a special resolution to cancel the share premium account was approved by shareholders. Additionally, despite passing resolutions that disapply pre-emption rights, a notable 21.48% of votes were against them, highlighting shareholder concerns over potential dilution. The company intends to continue engaging with shareholders to address these issues.

