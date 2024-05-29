News & Insights

Stocks

Funding Circle Announces UK Streamlining and CFO Transition

May 29, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc is streamlining its UK business to focus on profitability, targeting £15 million in annual cost savings by 2025 which will unfortunately result in around 120 job cuts. CFO Oliver White will be stepping down at the end of 2024, passing the baton to Tony Nicol, a veteran with the company. Amidst these changes, the firm’s performance is meeting expectations and they remain on track for their full-year targets.

