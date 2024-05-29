Funding Circle Announces UK Streamlining and CFO Transition

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc is streamlining its UK business to focus on profitability, targeting £15 million in annual cost savings by 2025 which will unfortunately result in around 120 job cuts. CFO Oliver White will be stepping down at the end of 2024, passing the baton to Tony Nicol, a veteran with the company. Amidst these changes, the firm’s performance is meeting expectations and they remain on track for their full-year targets.

For further insights into GB:FCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.