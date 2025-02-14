Fundamental Global Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Stock

Fundamental Global Inc. declared a $0.50 quarterly cash dividend on its Preferred Stock, payable March 17, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Fundamental Global Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, for the period from December 15, 2024, to March 14, 2025. The dividend is set to be paid on March 17, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 3, 2025. The Preferred Stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FGFPP". The company, which engages in various business activities including reinsurance and asset management, included forward-looking statements in the press release, cautioning that future performance may differ from expectations due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, indicating strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment date is set for March 17, 2025, providing shareholders with a clear timeline for upcoming income.

The Preferred Stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, which may enhance its visibility and attractiveness to investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend on preferred stock may indicate the company is prioritizing short-term financial commitments over potential investment in growth opportunities or debt reduction.

The extensive list of risks associated with the company's business operations may raise concerns about its financial stability and long-term viability among investors.

The company's lack of an established reputation in the reinsurance industry and potential operational challenges could hinder its ability to attract clients and partnerships, affecting future revenue streams.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Fundamental Global Inc.?

Fundamental Global Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2025.

What is the ticker symbol for Fundamental Global's Preferred Stock?

The Preferred Stock trades under the ticker symbol 'FGFPP' on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What business activities does Fundamental Global engage in?

Fundamental Global engages in reinsurance, asset management, merchant banking, and managed services.

What risks are associated with Fundamental Global's forward-looking statements?

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FGF Insider Trading Activity

$FGF insiders have traded $FGF stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL GP, LLC FUNDAMENTAL has made 8 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $660,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT D WOLLNEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,450.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FGF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $FGF stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Mooresville, NC, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF)



(the “Company” or "Fundamental Global") today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), for the period commencing on December 15, 2024, and ending on March 14, 2025.





In accordance with the terms of the Preferred Stock, the board of directors of the Company declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period commencing on December 15, 2024, and ending on March 14, 2025. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2025, to holders of record on March 3, 2025. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol “FGFPP”.







Fundamental Global Inc.







Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including reinsurance, asset management, merchant banking, and managed services.





The FG



®



logo and Fundamental Global



®



are registered trademarks of Fundamental Global LLC.





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements are therefore entitled to the protection of the safe harbor provisions of these laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budget,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possibly,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “probably,” “pro-forma,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, discussions and statements regarding the Company’s future business plans and initiatives are forward-looking in nature. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. While we believe these to be reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and may impact our ability to implement and execute on our future business plans and initiatives. Management cautions that the forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assume that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation: risks associated with our inability to identify and realize business opportunities, and the undertaking of any new such opportunities; our lack of operating history or established reputation in the reinsurance industry; our inability to obtain or maintain the necessary approvals to operate reinsurance subsidiaries; risks associated with operating in the reinsurance industry, including inadequately priced insured risks, credit risk associated with brokers we may do business with, and inadequate retrocessional coverage; our inability to execute on our equity holdings and asset management strategy, including our strategy to invest in the risk capital of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs); our ability to maintain and expand our revenue streams including our digital cinema products and installation services; potential interruptions of supplier relationships or higher prices charged by suppliers; our ability to successfully compete and introduce enhancements and new features that achieve market acceptance and that keep pace with technological developments; our ability to maintain our d reputation and retain or replace significant customers; the potential impact of a challenging global economic environment or a downturn in the markets; the effects of economic, public health, and political conditions that impact business and consumer confidence and spending, including rising interest rates, periods of heightened inflation and market instability; potential loss of value of equity holdings; risk of becoming an investment company; fluctuations in our short-term results as we implement our business strategies; risks of being unable to attract and retain qualified management and personnel to implement and execute on our business and growth strategy; failure of our information technology systems, data breaches and cyber-attacks; our ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal controls;; the requirements of being a public company and losing our status as a smaller reporting company or becoming an accelerated filer; any potential conflicts of interest or different interests between us and our stockholders; potential conflicts of interest between us and our directors and executive officers; risks associated with our related party transactions and equity holdings; and risks associated with our investments in SPACs, including the failure of any such SPAC to complete its initial business combination. Our expectations and future plans and initiatives may not be realized. If one of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and do not necessarily reflect our outlook at any other point in time. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect new information, future events or developments.







Investor Contact:











investors@fundamentalglobal.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.