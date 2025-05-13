Fundamental Global Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Cumulative Preferred Stock

Fundamental Global Inc. declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock.

Fundamental Global Inc. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, for the period from March 15 to June 14, 2025. This dividend will be paid on June 16, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 2, 2025. The Preferred Stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FGFPP.” Fundamental Global engages in various business operations including reinsurance, asset management, and merchant banking. The company also issued a caution regarding forward-looking statements made in the press release, highlighting that actual future performance may vary due to numerous risks and uncertainties.

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share demonstrates the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Listing of the Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market enhances the visibility and attractiveness of the investment to potential investors.

This action indicates financial stability and ongoing profitability, which can strengthen investor confidence in the company’s performance.

The declaration of a cash dividend may signal that the company is prioritizing immediate shareholder returns over reinvestment in growth initiatives, which could hinder long-term business development.

The press release extensively discusses forward-looking statements, highlighting a range of potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's operations and financial performance.

Risks associated with the company's operating sectors, such as inadequately priced insured risks and credit risk, suggest underlying vulnerabilities in their business model.

What is the dividend announced by Fundamental Global Inc.?

Fundamental Global Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A.

When is the dividend payable?

The dividend is payable on June 16, 2025, to holders of record on June 2, 2025.

What is the ticker symbol for the Preferred Stock?

The Preferred Stock trades under the ticker symbol “FGFPP” on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What businesses does Fundamental Global Inc. engage in?

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, asset management, merchant banking, and managed services.

What should investors know about forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements are predictions and involve risks that could cause actual results to differ materially.

$FGF Insider Trading Activity

$FGF insiders have traded $FGF stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL GP, LLC FUNDAMENTAL has made 8 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $660,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT D WOLLNEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $30,450.

$FGF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $FGF stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Mooresville, NC, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF)



(the “Company” or "Fundamental Global") today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), for the period commencing on March 15, 2025, and ending on June 14, 2025.





In accordance with the terms of the Preferred Stock, the board of directors of the Company declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period commencing on March 15, 2025, and ending on June 14, 2025. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2025, to holders of record on June 2, 2025. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol “FGFPP”.







Fundamental Global Inc.







Fundamental Global Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including reinsurance, asset management, merchant banking, and managed services.





The FG



®



logo and Fundamental Global



®



are registered trademarks of Fundamental Global LLC.





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements are therefore entitled to the protection of the safe harbor provisions of these laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budget,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possibly,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “probably,” “pro-forma,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, discussions and statements regarding the Company’s future business plans and initiatives are forward-looking in nature. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. While we believe these to be reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and may impact our ability to implement and execute on our future business plans and initiatives. Management cautions that the forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assume that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation: general conditions in the global economy; risks associated with operating in the merchant banking and managed services industries, including inadequately priced insured risks and credit risk; risks of being unable to close the sale of our reinsurance business in a reasonable time period or at all; risks of not being able to execute on our asset management strategy and potential loss of value of our holdings; risk of becoming an investment company; fluctuations in our short-term results as we implement our business strategies; risks of not being able to attract and retain qualified management and personnel to implement and execute on our business and growth strategy; failure of our information technology systems, data breaches and cyber-attacks; our ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal controls; the requirements of being a public company and losing our status as a smaller reporting company or becoming an accelerated filer; any potential conflicts of interest between us and our controlling stockholders and different interests of controlling stockholders; and potential conflicts of interest between us and our directors and executive officers. If one of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and do not necessarily reflect our outlook at any other point in time. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect new information, future events or developments.







investors@fundamentalglobal.com





