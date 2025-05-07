Fund Update: Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) added 894,035 shares of CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK ($CM) to their portfolio

Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has added 894,035 shares of $CM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CM.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

