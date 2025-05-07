Fund Update: Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) added 888,022 shares of DISNEY ($DIS) to their portfolio

Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has added 888,022 shares of $DIS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DIS.

DISNEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,278 institutional investors add shares of DISNEY stock to their portfolio, and 1,643 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DISNEY Insider Trading Activity

DISNEY insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A IGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 372,412 shares for an estimated $42,667,113 .

. BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,486,021 .

. SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,565 shares for an estimated $697,473.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DISNEY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

DISNEY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DIS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for DISNEY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DIS forecast page.

DISNEY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hamilton Faber from Redburn Partners set a target price of $147.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Vijay Jayant from Evercore ISI set a target price of $134.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $130.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $125.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Bryan Kraft from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $131.0 on 11/15/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DIS ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.