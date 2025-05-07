Fund Update: Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) added 327,711 shares of UNUM GROUP ($UNM) to their portfolio

Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has added 327,711 shares of $UNM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNM.
UNUM GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of UNUM GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,523,552 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,355,002
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,614,849 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,545,599
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,596,078 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,561,576
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,560,488 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,962,438
- ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD/FI added 1,440,490 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,198,984
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,293,818 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,487,528
- NORGES BANK removed 897,891 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,572,979
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
UNUM GROUP Insider Trading Activity
UNUM GROUP insiders have traded $UNM stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD P MCKENNEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 108,865 shares for an estimated $8,537,560.
- HANLEY RONALD P O sold 14,299 shares for an estimated $1,031,023
- LISA G IGLESIAS (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $942,300.
- SUSAN D. DEVORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $808,787.
- TIMOTHY GERALD ARNOLD (EVP, VB & President, Colonial) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $769,199
- GLORIA C LARSON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $745,000
- STEVEN ANDREW ZABEL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,300 shares for an estimated $506,035
- CHRISTOPHER W PYNE (EVP, Group Benefits) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $227,565
- WALTER LYNN JR RICE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $104,345
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
UNUM GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/14/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNUM GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNM forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNM ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.