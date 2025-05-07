Fund Update: Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) added 327,711 shares of UNUM GROUP ($UNM) to their portfolio

Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has added 327,711 shares of $UNM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNM.

UNUM GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of UNUM GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNUM GROUP Insider Trading Activity

UNUM GROUP insiders have traded $UNM stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD P MCKENNEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 108,865 shares for an estimated $8,537,560 .

. HANLEY RONALD P O sold 14,299 shares for an estimated $1,031,023

LISA G IGLESIAS (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $942,300 .

. SUSAN D. DEVORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $808,787 .

. TIMOTHY GERALD ARNOLD (EVP, VB & President, Colonial) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $769,199

GLORIA C LARSON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $745,000

STEVEN ANDREW ZABEL (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,300 shares for an estimated $506,035

CHRISTOPHER W PYNE (EVP, Group Benefits) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $227,565

WALTER LYNN JR RICE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $104,345

UNUM GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/14/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

