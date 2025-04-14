Fund Update: YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 36,031 shares of DOORDASH ($DASH) to their portfolio

YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 36,031 shares of $DASH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DASH.

DOORDASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of DOORDASH stock to their portfolio, and 273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DOORDASH Insider Trading Activity

DOORDASH insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 214 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 214 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 731,257 shares for an estimated $125,132,871 .

. ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 503,311 shares for an estimated $85,860,440 .

. PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 265,746 shares for an estimated $48,015,329 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 198,621 shares for an estimated $34,982,402 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 66,557 shares for an estimated $12,204,407 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 48,678 shares for an estimated $9,010,313 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 34,256 shares for an estimated $6,333,893 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,267 shares for an estimated $1,344,187 .

. SHONA L BROWN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,379 shares for an estimated $931,850 .

. ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $49,840.

DOORDASH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DASH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 0 sales.

DOORDASH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DASH in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/08/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Benchmark issued a "Negative" rating on 02/12/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

DOORDASH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Shweta Khajuria from Wolfe Research set a target price of $220.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Michael McGovern from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $172.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $160.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $180.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $190.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $200.0 on 10/31/2024

