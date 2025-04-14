Fund Update: YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 103,851 shares of EVERSOURCE ENERGY ($ES) to their portfolio

YOUSIF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 103,851 shares of $ES to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ES.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of EVERSOURCE ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EVERSOURCE ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

EVERSOURCE ENERGY insiders have traded $ES stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY B BUTLER (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $752,148

COTTON M CLEVELAND sold 7,749 shares for an estimated $492,061

FREDERICA M WILLIAMS sold 3,092 shares for an estimated $192,507

LINDA DORCENA FORRY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,092 shares for an estimated $190,159 .

. PENELOPE M CONNER (EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $63,630

JAY S. BUTH (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold 980 shares for an estimated $61,735

EVERSOURCE ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $3,791,323 of award payments to $ES over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

EVERSOURCE ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ES stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

