Fund Update: YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 28,643 shares of DARLING INGREDIENTS ($DAR) to their portfolio

YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP has added 28,643 shares of $DAR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DAR.
DARLING INGREDIENTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of DARLING INGREDIENTS stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,078,537 shares (+357.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,095,911
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,915,303 shares (+86.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,216,558
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 2,627,785 shares (+148.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,530,076
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,003,420 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,495,219
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 900,776 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,347,143
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 825,723 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,818,607
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 791,157 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,654,079
DARLING INGREDIENTS Insider Trading Activity
DARLING INGREDIENTS insiders have traded $DAR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL C STUEWE (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,049,054.
DARLING INGREDIENTS Government Contracts
We have seen $352,000 of award payments to $DAR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BSE SAMPLE COLLECTIONS OFF OF USDA IDIQ 12639522D0093: $132,000
- TASK ORDER FOR BSE SAMPLE COLLECTION AGAINST USDA IDIQ 12639522D0093 FOR KANSAS FACILITY.: $110,000
- TASK ORDER FOR BSE COLLECTION OFF OF USDA IDIQ 12639522D0093.: $110,000
