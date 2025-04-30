Fund Update: YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 28,643 shares of DARLING INGREDIENTS ($DAR) to their portfolio

YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP has added 28,643 shares of $DAR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DAR.

DARLING INGREDIENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of DARLING INGREDIENTS stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DARLING INGREDIENTS Insider Trading Activity

DARLING INGREDIENTS insiders have traded $DAR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL C STUEWE (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,049,054.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

DARLING INGREDIENTS Government Contracts

We have seen $352,000 of award payments to $DAR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DAR ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.