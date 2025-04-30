Fund Update: YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 122,247 shares of OLIN ($OLN) to their portfolio

YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP has added 122,247 shares of $OLN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OLN.

OLIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of OLIN stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OLIN Insider Trading Activity

OLIN insiders have traded $OLN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R NICHOLE SUMNER (VP & Controller) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $459,411

KENNETH TODD LANE (President & CEO) purchased 7,250 shares for an estimated $203,446

OLIN Government Contracts

We have seen $907,017,799 of award payments to $OLN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

OLIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OLN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/04/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

OLIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OLN recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $OLN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Peter Osterland from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $50.0 on 01/10/2025

