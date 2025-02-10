Fund Update: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $243.9M position in $YUMC stock

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $243.9M position in $YUMC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $YUMC.

$YUMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $YUMC stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$YUMC Insider Trading Activity

$YUMC insiders have traded $YUMC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DUODUO (HOWARD) HUANG (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,377 shares for an estimated $302,716 .

. LEILA ZHANG (Chief Technology Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $133,429

JOEY WAT (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 3,800 shares for an estimated $129,109

WARTON WANG (General Manager, KFC) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $128,266

JEFF KUAI (General Manager, Pizza Hut) purchased 3,900 shares for an estimated $127,605

ROBERT BLAINE JR AIKEN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $101,220

JERRY DING (Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $YUMC ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.