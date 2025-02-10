Fund Update: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $204.2M position in $BAM stock

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $204.2M position in $BAM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BAM.
$BAM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $BAM stock to their portfolio, and 242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 4,125,127 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $195,077,255
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 4,058,116 shares (+25.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $191,908,305
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,767,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,168,953
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,225,404 shares (-59.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $105,239,355
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,031,995 shares (+103.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,113,809
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,752,564 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,878,751
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP removed 1,533,857 shares (-92.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,536,097
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
