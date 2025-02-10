Fund Update: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $202.6M position in $QTWO stock

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $202.6M position in $QTWO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $QTWO.

$QTWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $QTWO stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QTWO Insider Trading Activity

$QTWO insiders have traded $QTWO stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY T DIEHL has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 621,836 shares for an estimated $54,787,113 .

. KIRK L COLEMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,155 shares for an estimated $2,017,001 .

. MICHAEL A. VOLANOSKI (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,729 shares for an estimated $1,089,236 .

. DAVID J MEHOK (Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,601 shares for an estimated $1,058,718

JONATHAN PRICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,476 shares for an estimated $834,768 .

. MICHAEL S KERR (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,017 shares for an estimated $556,164 .

. JAMES OFFERDAHL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,561 shares for an estimated $132,444.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

