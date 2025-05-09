Fund Update: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $128.7M position in $PCTY stock

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $128.7M position in $PCTY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PCTY.
$PCTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $PCTY stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 687,005 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,703,516
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 600,704 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,822,426
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 485,238 shares (+2558.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,790,423
- ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC removed 468,412 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,434,141
- FMR LLC added 377,835 shares (+138.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,366,747
- INVESCO LTD. added 320,319 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,894,030
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 246,007 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,071,016
$PCTY Insider Trading Activity
$PCTY insiders have traded $PCTY stock on the open market 524 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 524 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN I SAROWITZ has made 0 purchases and 137 sales selling 385,939 shares for an estimated $77,660,888.
- JEFFREY T DIEHL has made 0 purchases and 357 sales selling 260,589 shares for an estimated $54,501,814.
- STEVEN R BEAUCHAMP (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 52,500 shares for an estimated $11,401,739.
- TOBY J. WILLIAMS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,734,368.
- RYAN GLENN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,308 shares for an estimated $904,044.
- JOSHUA SCUTT (Senior Vice President Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,904 shares for an estimated $533,916.
- RONALD V WATERS sold 888 shares for an estimated $188,806
- BERNARD ROBINSON KENNETH sold 709 shares for an estimated $152,151
- NICHOLAS ROST (VP CAO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 723 shares for an estimated $151,675.
- RACHIT LOHANI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 357 shares for an estimated $73,014.
- ANDREW CAPPOTELLI (Sr Vice President Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 268 shares for an estimated $51,979.
$PCTY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PCTY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCTY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$PCTY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCTY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
$PCTY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCTY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PCTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $220.0 on 04/15/2025
- Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a target price of $220.0 on 01/31/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
