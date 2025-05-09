Fund Update: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $121.2M position in $CIEN stock

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $121.2M position in $CIEN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CIEN.

$CIEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CIEN Insider Trading Activity

$CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 61,200 shares for an estimated $4,759,269 .

. JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,536 shares for an estimated $1,609,068 .

. BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851

DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $874,165 .

. DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,918 shares for an estimated $407,033 .

. SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,890 shares for an estimated $213,202 .

. JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,578 shares for an estimated $203,765 .

. BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $134,953.

$CIEN Government Contracts

We have seen $50,531 of award payments to $CIEN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CIEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIEN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/13/2024

$CIEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 George Notter from Jefferies set a target price of $105.0 on 12/18/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

