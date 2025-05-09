Fund Update: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $121.2M position in $CIEN stock

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $121.2M position in $CIEN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CIEN.
$CIEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 262 institutional investors add shares of $CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,554,224 shares (+401.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,433,737
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,062,883 shares (+195.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $259,763,107
- ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,144,259 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,854,605
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,005,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,200,281
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,478,087 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,356,558
- FIL LTD removed 1,239,171 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,094,092
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 1,154,260 shares (+113.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,892,790
$CIEN Insider Trading Activity
$CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 61,200 shares for an estimated $4,759,269.
- JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,536 shares for an estimated $1,609,068.
- BRUCE L. CLAFLIN sold 16,912 shares for an estimated $1,436,851
- DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $874,165.
- DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,918 shares for an estimated $407,033.
- SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,890 shares for an estimated $213,202.
- JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,578 shares for an estimated $203,765.
- BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $134,953.
$CIEN Government Contracts
We have seen $50,531 of award payments to $CIEN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE 432ND COMMUNICATIONS SQUADRON REQUIRES ENGINEERING AND TESTING OF THE CIENA TRANSPORT SYSTEM SPANNING F...: $50,531
$CIEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIEN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/13/2024
$CIEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 03/12/2025
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 03/12/2025
- George Notter from Jefferies set a target price of $105.0 on 12/18/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
