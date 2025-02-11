Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC opened a $6.9M position in $ET stock

WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC has opened a new $6.9M position in $ET, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ET.

$ET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 565 institutional investors add shares of $ET stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ET Insider Trading Activity

$ET insiders have traded $ET stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY G. MCILWAIN (EVP - Operations) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $313,600

$ET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ET stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/19, 08/19 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 12/06.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

