Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC opened a $25.0M position in $TRGP stock

WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC has opened a new $25.0M position in $TRGP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TRGP.

$TRGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of $TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TRGP Insider Trading Activity

$TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOE BOB PERKINS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 189,000 shares for an estimated $28,757,649 .

. D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,709,762

PAUL W CHUNG sold 18,037 shares for an estimated $3,427,616

JULIE H. BOUSHKA (Senior VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,260 shares for an estimated $2,527,022 .

. ROBERT MURARO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,271,662 .

. CHARLES R CRISP sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,144,080

WATERS S IV DAVIS sold 3,597 shares for an estimated $512,308

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

