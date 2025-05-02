Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC added 88,373 shares of SCHWAB (CHARLES) ($SCHW) to their portfolio

WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC has added 88,373 shares of $SCHW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SCHW.

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 962 institutional investors add shares of SCHWAB (CHARLES) stock to their portfolio, and 818 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Insider Trading Activity

SCHWAB (CHARLES) insiders have traded $SCHW stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R. SCHWAB (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 614,969 shares for an estimated $50,168,196 .

. WALTER W BETTINGER (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 464,629 shares for an estimated $38,057,592 .

. CAROLYN SCHWAB-POMERANTZ has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 120,897 shares for an estimated $9,339,965 .

. JONATHAN M. CRAIG (MD, Head of Investor Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,926 shares for an estimated $4,031,957 .

. NIGEL J MURTAGH (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,968 shares for an estimated $2,181,908 .

. PAUL V WOOLWAY (MD, Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,261 shares for an estimated $1,964,225 .

. PETER J. III MORGAN (General Counsel) sold 14,643 shares for an estimated $1,181,709

CHRISTOPHER V DODDS sold 9,284 shares for an estimated $755,981

ARUN SARIN sold 8,548 shares for an estimated $699,405

JONATHAN S BEATTY (MD, Head of Advisor Services) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $601,708 .

. FRANK C HERRINGER sold 3,592 shares for an estimated $266,731

CHARLES A. RUFFEL sold 2,998 shares for an estimated $235,778

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SCHW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SCHW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SCHW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SCHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $95.0 on 12/09/2024

