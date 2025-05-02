Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC added 71,479 shares of CHEVRON ($CVX) to their portfolio

WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC has added 71,479 shares of $CVX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CVX.
CHEVRON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,731 institutional investors add shares of CHEVRON stock to their portfolio, and 1,619 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP removed 9,425,906 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,365,248,225
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 7,315,767 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,059,615,692
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,556,008 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $804,732,198
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,403,232 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $637,764,122
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,330,219 shares (-33.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,188,919
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 3,874,360 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $561,162,302
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 2,205,000 shares (+462.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,372,200
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CHEVRON Insider Trading Activity
CHEVRON insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL K WIRTH (Chairman and CEO) sold 164,600 shares for an estimated $26,356,838
- JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CHEVRON Government Contracts
We have seen $99,276,168 of award payments to $CVX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511118889!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $3,954,760
- 8511055801!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $3,893,793
- 8511093575!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $3,867,393
- 8511102806!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $3,826,824
- 8511093584!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $3,775,312
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
CHEVRON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
CHEVRON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/26/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHEVRON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVX forecast page.
CHEVRON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lucas Herrmann from BNP Paribas set a target price of $140.0 on 04/15/2025
- Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $184.0 on 12/09/2024
- Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $155.0 on 11/04/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVX ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.