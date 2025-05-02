Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC added 71,479 shares of CHEVRON ($CVX) to their portfolio

WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC has added 71,479 shares of $CVX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CVX.

CHEVRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,731 institutional investors add shares of CHEVRON stock to their portfolio, and 1,619 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHEVRON Insider Trading Activity

CHEVRON insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL K WIRTH (Chairman and CEO) sold 164,600 shares for an estimated $26,356,838

JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHEVRON Government Contracts

We have seen $99,276,168 of award payments to $CVX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CHEVRON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CHEVRON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/26/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHEVRON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVX forecast page.

CHEVRON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lucas Herrmann from BNP Paribas set a target price of $140.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $184.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $155.0 on 11/04/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVX ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.