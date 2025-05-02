Stocks
COP

Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC added 113,797 shares of CONOCOPHILLIPS ($COP) to their portfolio

May 02, 2025 — 09:04 am EDT

WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC has added 113,797 shares of $COP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COP.

CONOCOPHILLIPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,228 institutional investors add shares of CONOCOPHILLIPS stock to their portfolio, and 960 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 12,751,120 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,264,528,570
  • STATE STREET CORP added 6,798,759 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $674,232,930
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,733,977 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,808,499
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 5,549,078 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $550,302,065
  • EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,443,157 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $440,627,879
  • INVESCO LTD. added 4,211,939 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,697,990
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,669,649 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,919,091

CONOCOPHILLIPS Insider Trading Activity

CONOCOPHILLIPS insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • R A WALKER purchased 10,400 shares for an estimated $1,017,160
  • ARJUN N MURTI purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $239,674

CONOCOPHILLIPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CONOCOPHILLIPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

CONOCOPHILLIPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $136.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $116.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 01/30/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $132.0 on 01/14/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

