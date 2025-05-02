Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO added 77,882 shares of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL ($COF) to their portfolio

WHITTIER TRUST CO has added 77,882 shares of $COF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COF.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 609 institutional investors add shares of CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 591 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL insiders have traded $COF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAVI RAGHU (Pres, Software, Intl & Sm Bus) sold 24,786 shares for an estimated $4,089,690

ROBERT M. ALEXANDER (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,594 shares for an estimated $3,105,098 .

. MICHAEL ZAMSKY (Chief Credit & Fin'l Risk Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,541 shares for an estimated $2,005,491 .

. ANDREW M YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,901 shares for an estimated $1,082,892

MARK DANIEL MOUADEB (President, U.S. Card) sold 1,994 shares for an estimated $323,765

KARA WEST (Chief Enterprise Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 721 shares for an estimated $133,189.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COF stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

on 03/21, 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 03/19.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COF recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $COF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $212.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $190.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 John Pancari from Evercore ISI set a target price of $200.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $210.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Mark DeVries from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $215.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Keith Horowitz from Capital One Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 11/21/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

