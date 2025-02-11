News & Insights

Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO added 75,690 shares of CONSTELLATION ENERGY ($CEG) to their portfolio

February 11, 2025 — 10:42 am EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

WHITTIER TRUST CO has added 75,690 shares of $CEG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CEG.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 777 institutional investors add shares of CONSTELLATION ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 567 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,921,184 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $759,566,263
  • COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,818,223 shares (+57.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $732,794,344
  • FMR LLC removed 2,394,264 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $622,556,525
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,278,491 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $592,453,229
  • ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 2,052,082 shares (-82.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $533,582,361
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,814,081 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405,828,060
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,536,704 shares (-25.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $399,573,774

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

CEG

