Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO added 41,576 shares of TESLA ($TSLA) to their portfolio

WHITTIER TRUST CO has added 41,576 shares of $TSLA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSLA.

TESLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,795 institutional investors add shares of TESLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,397 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TESLA Insider Trading Activity

TESLA insiders have traded $TSLA stock on the open market 138 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 138 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBYN M DENHOLM has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 337,170 shares for an estimated $118,295,674 .

. KATHLEEN WILSON-THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $111,019,127 .

. KIMBAL MUSK has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 135,500 shares for an estimated $42,729,564 .

. VAIBHAV TANEJA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 51,605 shares for an estimated $16,842,755 .

. XIAOTONG ZHU (SVP, Automotive) sold 297 shares for an estimated $65,866

TESLA Government Contracts

We have seen $42,191 of award payments to $TSLA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TESLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSLA stock 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 12 times. They made 10 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 12/03, 11/27, 11/26, 11/20, 11/14, 11/12, 11/11 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/14, 08/28.

on 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 12/03, 11/27, 11/26, 11/20, 11/14, 11/12, 11/11 and 2 sales worth up to on 10/14, 08/28. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 01/08, 11/07, 11/01, 10/21, 09/03 and 0 sales.

on 01/08, 11/07, 11/01, 10/21, 09/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/13.

on 10/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 11/13. REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GUEST purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

on 11/08. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $350,000 on 10/28, 10/11.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

