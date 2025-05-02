Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO added 23,186 shares of ELI LILLY ($LLY) to their portfolio

WHITTIER TRUST CO has added 23,186 shares of $LLY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LLY.

ELI LILLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,817 institutional investors add shares of ELI LILLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,632 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ELI LILLY Insider Trading Activity

ELI LILLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 56 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560 .

. DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064 .

. DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,900 shares for an estimated $1,541,282.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ELI LILLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ELI LILLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/28/2025

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/17/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ELI LILLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LLY forecast page.

ELI LILLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $960.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $700.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1146.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners set a target price of $950.0 on 01/17/2025

on 01/17/2025 Kerry Holford from Berenberg Bank set a target price of $970.0 on 01/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LLY ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.