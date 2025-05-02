Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO added 229,390 shares of CONOCOPHILLIPS ($COP) to their portfolio

WHITTIER TRUST CO has added 229,390 shares of $COP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COP.

CONOCOPHILLIPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,229 institutional investors add shares of CONOCOPHILLIPS stock to their portfolio, and 959 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CONOCOPHILLIPS Insider Trading Activity

CONOCOPHILLIPS insiders have traded $COP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R A WALKER purchased 10,400 shares for an estimated $1,017,160

ARJUN N MURTI purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $239,674

CONOCOPHILLIPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COP stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CONOCOPHILLIPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

CONOCOPHILLIPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $136.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $116.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $132.0 on 01/14/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

