Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO added 134,318 shares of NEXTERA ENERGY ($NEE) to their portfolio

WHITTIER TRUST CO has added 134,318 shares of $NEE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NEE.

NEXTERA ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,229 institutional investors add shares of NEXTERA ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 1,209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEXTERA ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

NEXTERA ENERGY insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARMANDO JR PIMENTEL sold 99,412 shares for an estimated $7,952,960

CHARLES E SIEVING (EVP, Chief Legal) sold 37,588 shares for an estimated $3,194,980

NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808

NEXTERA ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $32,214,573 of award payments to $NEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

NEXTERA ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales.

on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 09/10 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/15.

on 09/10 and 2 sales worth up to on 10/15. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

