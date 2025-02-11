News & Insights

Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO added 134,318 shares of NEXTERA ENERGY ($NEE) to their portfolio

February 11, 2025 — 10:42 am EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative

WHITTIER TRUST CO has added 134,318 shares of $NEE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NEE.

NEXTERA ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,229 institutional investors add shares of NEXTERA ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 1,209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,447,115 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,503,674
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,998,217 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $422,499,283
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 4,704,968 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $397,710,945
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,414,539 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $373,160,981
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,413,840 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,738,189
  • AMUNDI added 3,172,405 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,429,714
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,968,710 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $250,945,056

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEXTERA ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

NEXTERA ENERGY insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ARMANDO JR PIMENTEL sold 99,412 shares for an estimated $7,952,960
  • CHARLES E SIEVING (EVP, Chief Legal) sold 37,588 shares for an estimated $3,194,980
  • NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NEXTERA ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $32,214,573 of award payments to $NEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

NEXTERA ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEE ticker page for more data.


