Fund Update: WHITTIER TRUST CO added 134,318 shares of NEXTERA ENERGY ($NEE) to their portfolio

WHITTIER TRUST CO has added 134,318 shares of $NEE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NEE.
NEXTERA ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,229 institutional investors add shares of NEXTERA ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 1,209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,447,115 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,503,674
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,998,217 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $422,499,283
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 4,704,968 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $397,710,945
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,414,539 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $373,160,981
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,413,840 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,738,189
- AMUNDI added 3,172,405 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,429,714
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,968,710 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $250,945,056
NEXTERA ENERGY Insider Trading Activity
NEXTERA ENERGY insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARMANDO JR PIMENTEL sold 99,412 shares for an estimated $7,952,960
- CHARLES E SIEVING (EVP, Chief Legal) sold 37,588 shares for an estimated $3,194,980
- NICOLE J DAGGS (EVP, Human Res & Corp Svcs) sold 4,007 shares for an estimated $302,808
NEXTERA ENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $32,214,573 of award payments to $NEE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ELECTRICITY SUPPLY & ANCILLARY SERVICES FOR JSC (JSC, EF, SCTF): $6,861,645
- FY25 - RETAIL ELECTRIC CONTRACT (1 OCT 2024 - 30 SEP 2025) - GEXA ENERGY, LP: $6,615,000
- PROVIDE ELECTRIC SERVICES FOR E CABELL FOB-PO-CTHSE, 1100 COMMERCE ST, DALLAS, TX0284DA: $3,140,332
- BASE ELECTRICITY: $1,825,000
- PROVIDE ELECTRIC SERVICES FOR 1 JUSTICE PARK DRIVE FED BLDG, 1 JUSTICE PARK, HOUSTON, TX. GSA BUILDING NO....: $1,505,718
NEXTERA ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/21, 11/25, 11/07 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 09/10 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
