Fund Update: WestEnd Advisors, LLC opened a $153.1M position in $EEMA stock

WestEnd Advisors, LLC has opened a new $153.1M position in $EEMA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EEMA.
$EEMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $EEMA stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTEND ADVISORS, LLC added 1,855,227 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $153,148,988
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 1,686,001 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $139,179,382
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP added 926,297 shares (+20534.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $76,465,817
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 761,305 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,389,861
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 176,244 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,054,393
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 116,079 shares (-47.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,597,971
- VESTMARK ADVISORY SOLUTIONS, INC. removed 112,675 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,345,837
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
