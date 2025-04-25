Fund Update: WestEnd Advisors, LLC added 794,111 shares of $IGV to their portfolio

WestEnd Advisors, LLC has added 794,111 shares of $IGV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IGV.
$IGV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $IGV stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VARMA MUTUAL PENSION INSURANCE CO removed 6,277,252 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $628,478,470
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 3,532,132 shares (+3179.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $353,637,055
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. added 2,586,851 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,995,522
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD added 2,106,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,852,720
- CITIGROUP INC removed 2,012,182 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,459,661
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,451,849 shares (+346.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,359,121
- PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. added 1,221,164 shares (+965.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,262,939
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
