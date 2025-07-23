Fund Update: WestEnd Advisors, LLC added 211,847 shares of $XLK to their portfolio

WestEnd Advisors, LLC has added 211,847 shares of $XLK to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLK.
$XLK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 895 institutional investors add shares of $XLK stock to their portfolio, and 994 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 101,098,093 shares (+613347.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $25,601,070,090
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 5,134,597 shares (+21411.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,060,191,588
- PGIM CUSTOM HARVEST LLC removed 1,356,251 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,038,706
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 1,179,969 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,639,999
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. added 839,095 shares (+30568.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,256,335
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 822,201 shares (+64.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,768,062
- FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO removed 799,885 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,160,254
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $XLK ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
