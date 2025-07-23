Stocks

Fund Update: WestEnd Advisors, LLC added 1,063,392 shares of $XLC to their portfolio

WestEnd Advisors, LLC has added 1,063,392 shares of $XLC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLC.

$XLC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 514 institutional investors add shares of $XLC stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $XLC ticker page for more data.


