Fund Update: WestEnd Advisors, LLC added 1,063,392 shares of $XLC to their portfolio

WestEnd Advisors, LLC has added 1,063,392 shares of $XLC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLC.
$XLC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 514 institutional investors add shares of $XLC stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 150,290,506 shares (+634190.7%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $16,311,028,616
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,593,080 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,102,566
- MAIN MANAGEMENT ETF ADVISORS, LLC removed 2,158,380 shares (-70.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,175,751
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 2,066,650 shares (+9538.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,328,392
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. added 1,954,760 shares (+2628.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,536,602
- MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,463,175 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $141,123,228
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP added 1,180,950 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $128,168,503
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $XLC ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
