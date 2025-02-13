Fund Update: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN opened a $69.8M position in $AIRR stock

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN has opened a new $69.8M position in $AIRR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AIRR.
$AIRR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $AIRR stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,457,358 shares (+3711.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $108,820,921
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 906,153 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,810,027
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 794,494 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,207,817
- MORGAN STANLEY added 452,158 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,762,637
- MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,964,000
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES added 277,507 shares (+82.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,721,447
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 267,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,966,758
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
