Fund Update: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN opened a $38.3M position in $COWG stock

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN has opened a new $38.3M position in $COWG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COWG.
$COWG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $COWG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,928,938 shares (+280.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,392,001
- TRAPHAGEN INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,501,152 shares (+4224.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,220,470
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 1,243,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,299,496
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,057,619 shares (+215.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,886,112
- ASPIRE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 415,223 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,784,716
- WIN ADVISORS, INC added 378,572 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,656,231
- YEOMANS CONSULTING GROUP, INC. added 358,662 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,043,202
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
