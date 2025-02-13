Fund Update: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN opened a $129.4M position in $EVTR stock

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN has opened a new $129.4M position in $EVTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EVTR.
$EVTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $EVTR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,595,720 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,422,599
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,310,883 shares (+163.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,703,739
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 675,482 shares (+160.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,679,532
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 435,079 shares (+5101.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,693,038
- SYSTELLIGENCE, LLC added 226,452 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,290,896
- REDHAWK WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 213,879 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,664,006
- VICTORY FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 193,362 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,641,029
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
