Fund Update: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 311,708 shares of $SPMO to their portfolio

February 13, 2025 — 06:53 am EST

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN has added 311,708 shares of $SPMO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPMO.

$SPMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $SPMO stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /ADV added 960,418 shares (+374.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,249,314
  • LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 935,951 shares (+75.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,924,704
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 617,801 shares (+391013.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,697,273
  • CWM, LLC added 434,569 shares (+117451.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,288,400
  • WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 311,708 shares (+75657.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,615,377
  • ORION PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, LLC removed 239,700 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,773,897
  • OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 225,855 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,458,483

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

