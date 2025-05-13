Fund Update: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP opened a $490.6M position in $AON stock

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has opened a new $490.6M position in $AON, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AON.

$AON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 588 institutional investors add shares of $AON stock to their portfolio, and 500 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AON Insider Trading Activity

$AON insiders have traded $AON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA STEVENS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 1,275 shares for an estimated $494,294

MINDY F. SIMON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 650 shares for an estimated $256,320

$AON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AON stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

$AON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

