AON

Fund Update: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP opened a $490.6M position in $AON stock

May 13, 2025 — 02:54 pm EDT

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has opened a new $490.6M position in $AON, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AON.

$AON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 588 institutional investors add shares of $AON stock to their portfolio, and 500 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AON Insider Trading Activity

$AON insiders have traded $AON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LISA STEVENS (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 1,275 shares for an estimated $494,294
  • MINDY F. SIMON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 650 shares for an estimated $256,320

$AON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AON stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

