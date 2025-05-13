Fund Update: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP opened a $253.9M position in $ALLY stock

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has opened a new $253.9M position in $ALLY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALLY.
$ALLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $ALLY stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 6,961,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,881,346
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 3,477,194 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,213,755
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,573,069 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,656,214
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,411,770 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,957,251
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,918,965 shares (+84.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,101,929
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,846,941 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,508,345
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,680,808 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,299,067
$ALLY Insider Trading Activity
$ALLY insiders have traded $ALLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL E. HUTCHINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 27,300 shares for an estimated $1,006,156 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL GEORGE RHODES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,634 shares for an estimated $1,002,097
- STEPHANIE N RICHARD (Chief Risk Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $257,120
$ALLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/23/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
$ALLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $45.0 on 04/04/2025
- Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $34.0 on 01/23/2025
- Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $42.0 on 12/19/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
