Fund Update: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP opened a $253.9M position in $ALLY stock

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has opened a new $253.9M position in $ALLY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALLY.

$ALLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $ALLY stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALLY Insider Trading Activity

$ALLY insiders have traded $ALLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL E. HUTCHINSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 27,300 shares for an estimated $1,006,156 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL GEORGE RHODES (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 25,634 shares for an estimated $1,002,097

STEPHANIE N RICHARD (Chief Risk Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $257,120

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/23/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALLY forecast page.

$ALLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ALLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $45.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $34.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Jeffrey Adelson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $42.0 on 12/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALLY ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.