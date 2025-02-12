Fund Update: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP opened a $201.2M position in $WCC stock

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has opened a new $201.2M position in $WCC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WCC.

$WCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $WCC stock to their portfolio, and 271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WCC Insider Trading Activity

$WCC insiders have traded $WCC stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NELSON JOHN III SQUIRES (EVP & GM, EES) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,000,000 .

. DAVID S. SCHULZ (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,805 shares for an estimated $3,397,365 .

. STEVEN A RAYMUND sold 5,819 shares for an estimated $998,325

JAMES CAMERON (EVP & GM, Util & Broadband) sold 4,661 shares for an estimated $949,781

WILLIAM CLAYTON GEARY (EVP & GM, Comm & Sec Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,829 shares for an estimated $582,020 .

. CHRISTINE ANN WOLF (EVP & CHRO) sold 2,038 shares for an estimated $435,025

MATTHEW S KULASA (SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 278 shares for an estimated $57,995

