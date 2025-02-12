News & Insights

Fund Update: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP opened a $131.8M position in $PCOR stock

February 12, 2025 — 02:08 pm EST

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has opened a new $131.8M position in $PCOR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PCOR.

$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PCOR Insider Trading Activity

$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, L.P. ICONIQ has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 371,833 shares for an estimated $26,901,729.
  • WILLIAM J.G. GRIFFITH has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 371,833 shares for an estimated $26,901,729.
  • CONNOR KEVIN J O has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 159,610 shares for an estimated $11,298,653.
  • CRAIG F. JR. COURTEMANCHE (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,658 shares for an estimated $2,977,180.
  • STEVEN SCOTT DAVIS (President Product & Technology) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 35,378 shares for an estimated $2,412,850.
  • BENJAMIN C SINGER (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 23,821 shares for an estimated $1,624,378.
  • WILLIAM FRED JR FLEMING (SVP, Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,375 shares for an estimated $1,411,730.
  • HOWARD FU (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,231 shares for an estimated $1,133,382.
  • KATHRYN BUEKER sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $507,065
  • JOY DRISCOLL DURLING (Chief Data Officer) sold 6,076 shares for an estimated $359,334

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

