Fund Update: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP opened a $131.8M position in $PCOR stock

WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP has opened a new $131.8M position in $PCOR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PCOR.

$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PCOR Insider Trading Activity

$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PCOR ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.