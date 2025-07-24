Fund Update: WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST added 40,000 shares of MASTERCARD ($MA) to their portfolio

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST has added 40,000 shares of $MA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MA.

MASTERCARD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,519 institutional investors add shares of MASTERCARD stock to their portfolio, and 1,464 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MASTERCARD Insider Trading Activity

MASTERCARD insiders have traded $MA stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG VOSBURG (Chief Services Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 54,912 shares for an estimated $29,404,714 .

. MICHAEL MIEBACH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 51,439 shares for an estimated $28,629,505 .

. EDWARD GRUNDE MCLAUGHLIN (President & CTO, MA Tech) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,132 shares for an estimated $3,813,338 .

. RAJ SESHADRI (Chief Commercial Pmts Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,181 shares for an estimated $2,869,415 .

. LINDA PISTECCHIA KIRKPATRICK (President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,875 shares for an estimated $1,622,332 .

. SANDRA A ARKELL (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 828 shares for an estimated $475,757 .

. JULIUS GENACHOWSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 622 shares for an estimated $351,959.

MASTERCARD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MA stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/31, 01/30 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 03/06.

on 01/31, 01/30 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/09, 03/06. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.

MASTERCARD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MA in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

MASTERCARD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MA recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $MA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $642.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $650.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $612.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $650.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jeff Cantwell from Seaport Global set a target price of $616.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $670.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $655.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Andrew Schmidt from Citigroup set a target price of $652.0 on 05/05/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

