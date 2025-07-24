Fund Update: WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST added 25,000 shares of SERVICENOW ($NOW) to their portfolio

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST has added 25,000 shares of $NOW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOW.

SERVICENOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,116 institutional investors add shares of SERVICENOW stock to their portfolio, and 974 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SERVICENOW Insider Trading Activity

SERVICENOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SERVICENOW Government Contracts

We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SERVICENOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SERVICENOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 26 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 07/17/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

SERVICENOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $1200.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1150.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $1210.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $1200.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $1300.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $724.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $1200.0 on 07/16/2025

