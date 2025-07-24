Fund Update: WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST added 25,000 shares of SERVICENOW ($NOW) to their portfolio

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST has added 25,000 shares of $NOW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOW.
SERVICENOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,116 institutional investors add shares of SERVICENOW stock to their portfolio, and 974 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,685,302 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,760,705,280
- FMR LLC removed 1,359,697 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,082,509,169
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 877,875 shares (+1586.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $698,911,402
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 864,337 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $688,133,259
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 791,060 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $629,794,508
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 684,867 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $545,250,013
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 666,172 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $530,366,176
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Receive $NOW Data Alerts
Sign Up
SERVICENOW Insider Trading Activity
SERVICENOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 10,678 shares for an estimated $10,586,554.
- PAUL JOHN SMITH (Pres., Global Cust.& Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 8,359 shares for an estimated $8,227,151.
- RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,862 shares for an estimated $5,857,809.
- GINA MASTANTUONO (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,936 shares for an estimated $4,780,318.
- JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 4,190 shares for an estimated $4,076,834.
- NICHOLAS TZITZON (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,116 shares for an estimated $3,914,775.
- JEFFREY A MILLER sold 2,282 shares for an estimated $2,351,920
- ANITA M SANDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 915 shares for an estimated $935,041.
- LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK sold 770 shares for an estimated $717,351
- DEBORAH BLACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 656 shares for an estimated $616,980.
- PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $605,046.
- FREDERIC B LUDDY sold 428 shares for an estimated $428,000
- KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 380 shares for an estimated $381,549.
- TERESA BRIGGS sold 214 shares for an estimated $216,912
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SERVICENOW Government Contracts
We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOFTWARE LICENSE RENEWAL: $749,146
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
SERVICENOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN MCGUIRE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 06/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 06/06, 05/14, 05/05 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/13, 02/03 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
SERVICENOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 26 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/24/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 07/17/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SERVICENOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOW forecast page.
SERVICENOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brad Sills from B of A Securities set a target price of $1200.0 on 07/24/2025
- Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1150.0 on 07/24/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $1210.0 on 07/24/2025
- Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $1200.0 on 07/24/2025
- Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $1300.0 on 07/22/2025
- John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $724.0 on 07/17/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $1200.0 on 07/16/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOW ticker page for more data.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.