Fund Update: WELCH & FORBES LLC added 32,685 shares of BROADCOM ($AVGO) to their portfolio

WELCH & FORBES LLC has added 32,685 shares of $AVGO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVGO.

BROADCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,831 institutional investors add shares of BROADCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,636 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BROADCOM Insider Trading Activity

BROADCOM insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROADCOM Government Contracts

We have seen $41,174,350 of award payments to $AVGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BROADCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

BROADCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/16/2024

BROADCOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Louis Miscioscia from Daiwa set a target price of $225.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $267.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $265.0 on 12/20/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

