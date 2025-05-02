Fund Update: WELCH & FORBES LLC added 24,803 shares of CARLISLES ($CSL) to their portfolio

WELCH & FORBES LLC has added 24,803 shares of $CSL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CSL.

CARLISLES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of CARLISLES stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CARLISLES Insider Trading Activity

CARLISLES insiders have traded $CSL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN R. COLLINS sold 1,050 shares for an estimated $366,702

DAVID W SMITH (VP, Sustainability) sold 275 shares for an estimated $121,937

MEHUL PATEL (VP, Investor Relations) sold 150 shares for an estimated $52,579

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CSL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.