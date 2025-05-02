Fund Update: WELCH & FORBES LLC added 20,615 shares of SERVICENOW ($NOW) to their portfolio

WELCH & FORBES LLC has added 20,615 shares of $NOW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NOW.

SERVICENOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,038 institutional investors add shares of SERVICENOW stock to their portfolio, and 920 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SERVICENOW Insider Trading Activity

SERVICENOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,195 shares for an estimated $33,021,693 .

. PAUL JOHN SMITH (Pres., Global Cust.& Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 13,868 shares for an estimated $13,953,192 .

. GINA MASTANTUONO (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,109 shares for an estimated $7,799,668 .

. RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,476 shares for an estimated $7,516,889 .

. JEFFREY A MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $5,285,966 .

. JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,965 shares for an estimated $3,893,005 .

. NICHOLAS TZITZON (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,258 shares for an estimated $3,053,575 .

. ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993

LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK sold 770 shares for an estimated $717,351

DEBORAH BLACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 656 shares for an estimated $616,980 .

. PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $609,105 .

. KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $200,637.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SERVICENOW Government Contracts

We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

SERVICENOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SERVICENOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SERVICENOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOW forecast page.

SERVICENOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1003.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $975.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $1003.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $969.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $950.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Rob Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1010.0 on 03/26/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOW ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.