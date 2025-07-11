Fund Update: WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC opened a $59.1M position in $CTSH stock

WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC has opened a new $59.1M position in $CTSH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CTSH.
$CTSH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of $CTSH stock to their portfolio, and 451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,880,852 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,385,178
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,459,645 shares (+56.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,162,842
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,379,058 shares (+226.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,997,937
- FIL LTD removed 2,042,261 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,232,966
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 1,989,972 shares (+105.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,232,858
- AMUNDI added 1,723,335 shares (+61.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,835,127
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,710,433 shares (+2585.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,848,124
$CTSH Insider Trading Activity
$CTSH insiders have traded $CTSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN SUNSHIN KIM (CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $819,185.
- MICHAEL PATSALOS-FOX sold 3,225 shares for an estimated $253,867
- LEO S. JR. MACKAY sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $139,856
$CTSH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTSH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
$CTSH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTSH recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CTSH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 05/19/2025
- Bryan Bergin from TD Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 05/01/2025
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 05/01/2025
- David Koning from Baird set a target price of $82.0 on 05/01/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $85.0 on 05/01/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 04/25/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 03/26/2025
