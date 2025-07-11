Fund Update: WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC opened a $59.1M position in $CTSH stock

WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC has opened a new $59.1M position in $CTSH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CTSH.

$CTSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of $CTSH stock to their portfolio, and 451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTSH Insider Trading Activity

$CTSH insiders have traded $CTSH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN SUNSHIN KIM (CLO, CAO & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $819,185 .

. MICHAEL PATSALOS-FOX sold 3,225 shares for an estimated $253,867

LEO S. JR. MACKAY sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $139,856

$CTSH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTSH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

$CTSH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTSH recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CTSH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Bryan Bergin from TD Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $90.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Koning from Baird set a target price of $82.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $85.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $90.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 03/26/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

