Fund Update: WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC opened a $58.1M position in $NXT stock

WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC has opened a new $58.1M position in $NXT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NXT.

$NXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $NXT stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NXT Insider Trading Activity

$NXT insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,922 shares for an estimated $6,931,556 .

. NICHOLAS MARCO MILLER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,362 shares for an estimated $4,482,387 .

. HOWARD WENGER (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,051 shares for an estimated $1,287,820 .

. DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,602 shares for an estimated $1,028,124.

$NXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXT in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/15/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

$NXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXT recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $NXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Kallo from Baird set a target price of $76.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho set a target price of $67.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo set a target price of $71.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $68.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $66.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $65.0 on 05/15/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

