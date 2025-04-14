Fund Update: WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC opened a $55.7M position in $ADSK stock

WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC has opened a new $55.7M position in $ADSK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ADSK.

$ADSK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 556 institutional investors add shares of $ADSK stock to their portfolio, and 526 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADSK Insider Trading Activity

$ADSK insiders have traded $ADSK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,556 shares for an estimated $1,086,873 .

. STEPHEN W. HOPE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,509 shares for an estimated $670,282 .

. JOHN T CAHILL purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $534,194

MARY T MCDOWELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,100 shares for an estimated $324,703.

$ADSK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADSK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADSK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

$ADSK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADSK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/17/2024

$ADSK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADSK recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ADSK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $357.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Adam Borg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $360.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $350.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Stephen Bersey from HSBC set a target price of $290.0 on 11/29/2024

on 11/29/2024 Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $308.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $325.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $330.0 on 11/18/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

