Fund Update: WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC opened a $55.6M position in $CW stock

WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC has opened a new $55.6M position in $CW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CW.

$CW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $CW stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CW Insider Trading Activity

$CW insiders have traded $CW stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN M BAMFORD (Chair and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 34 shares for an estimated $10,340 and 3 sales selling 18,549 shares for an estimated $6,523,239.

KEVIN RAYMENT (Vice President and COO) has made 1 purchase buying 52 shares for an estimated $15,814 and 2 sales selling 3,667 shares for an estimated $1,250,902.

K CHRISTOPHER FARKAS (Vice President and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 30 shares for an estimated $9,123 and 2 sales selling 3,375 shares for an estimated $1,151,274.

PAUL J FERDENZI has made 1 purchase buying 34 shares for an estimated $10,340 and 2 sales selling 2,565 shares for an estimated $875,988.

JOHN C WATTS (Vice President Strat & Bus Dev) has made 1 purchase buying 19 shares for an estimated $5,778 and 3 sales selling 1,262 shares for an estimated $438,193.

GARY A OGILBY (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,041 shares for an estimated $353,055.

ROBERT F FREDA (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 1 purchase buying 27 shares for an estimated $8,211 and 2 sales selling 515 shares for an estimated $175,760.

GEORGE P. MCDONALD (VP and Corporate Secretary) has made 1 purchase buying 30 shares for an estimated $9,123 and 1 sale selling 148 shares for an estimated $48,160.

$CW Government Contracts

We have seen $74,755,546 of award payments to $CW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alembic Global issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

$CW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $337.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $370.0 on 11/01/2024

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $304.0 on 10/18/2024

