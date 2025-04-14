Fund Update: WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC opened a $51.3M position in $JBL stock

WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC has opened a new $51.3M position in $JBL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JBL.
$JBL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of $JBL stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 5,800,535 shares (+70781.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,696,986
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,187,590 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,794,201
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 878,444 shares (+1007.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,408,091
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 790,710 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,783,169
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 763,673 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,892,544
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 710,088 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,181,663
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 549,347 shares (+16190.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,051,033
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$JBL Insider Trading Activity
$JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280.
- STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,520,096.
- FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 11,755 shares for an estimated $1,430,698
- FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,283 shares for an estimated $1,122,979.
- CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,002,541.
- STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $752,500
- MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,335 shares for an estimated $501,750
- MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,651 shares for an estimated $454,196.
- KRISTINE MELACHRINO (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,592 shares for an estimated $446,002
- ANOUSHEH ANSARI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $155,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JBL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JBL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBL forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBL ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
