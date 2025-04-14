Fund Update: WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC opened a $51.3M position in $JBL stock

WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC has opened a new $51.3M position in $JBL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JBL.

$JBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of $JBL stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$JBL Insider Trading Activity

$JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280 .

. STEVEN A RAYMUND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,520,096 .

. FRANCIS MCKAY (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold 11,755 shares for an estimated $1,430,698

FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,283 shares for an estimated $1,122,979 .

. CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,002,541 .

. STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $752,500

MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,335 shares for an estimated $501,750

MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,651 shares for an estimated $454,196 .

. KRISTINE MELACHRINO (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,592 shares for an estimated $446,002

ANOUSHEH ANSARI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $155,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JBL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JBL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBL forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.